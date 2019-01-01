KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Northern Soundings, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Northern SoundingsNorthern Soundings will include an interview with the Rev. Nancy James. Besides being the chaplain at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Dr. James is one of the leading experts on a once popular 17th/18th century woman mystic. Despite being cleared of heresy, Madame Jeanne Guyon’s works remain on the Catholic Church’s banned list for exploring quietism. Reviewer Frank Soos will discuss a new book by David Quammmen, The Tangled Tree. Tune in Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream live or put your television on KUAC TV 9.6.