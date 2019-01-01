Northern Soundings, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Northern Soundings will include an interview with the Rev. Nancy James. Besides being the chaplain at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Dr. James is one of the leading experts on a once popular 17th/18th century woman mystic. Despite being cleared of heresy, Madame Jeanne Guyon’s works remain on the Catholic Church’s banned list for exploring quietism. Reviewer Frank Soos will discuss a new book by David Quammmen, The Tangled Tree. Tune in Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream live or put your television on KUAC TV 9.6.