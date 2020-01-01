Northern Soundings, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Northern SoundingsAs the country reels from the pandemic it is also enduring massive wildfires and the aftermath of hurricanes. If climate model predictions are right, these events may become more common. A new book by UAF ecologist emeritus Terry Chapin argues we can meet the challenges of our warming climate, even on the personal level. On the next Northern Soundings, Tuesday, Sept. 8 Robert Hannon talks with Terry about the book and its themes. Also on the show, reviewer Frank Soos examines a classic novel that celebrates the American virtue of endurance. And Chris Lott looks at the surprising roots of the term Stewardship. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.