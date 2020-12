Beloved UAF history professor Terence Cole recently passed away. But luckily he left us his works and several interviews. On Northern Soundings tonight at 7 we hear a conversation with Terrence and his twin brother Dermot recorded two years ago. The twins talk about growing up on a farm, moving to Alaska and exploring our state’s rich history. Tonight at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.