Northern Soundings Takes a Look at Alaska Pox, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Even as the world continues to struggle with COVID-19, there is a new virus on the horizon for Alaskans and Northern Soundings Host Robert Hannon shines a light on this. After a five-year hiatus, researchers have identified a new case of the Alaska Pox. Robert interviews UAF researcher and associate dean Karsten Hueffer about viruses and vaccines. Also, geographer Cary De Wit continues his analysis of the geopolitics of Belarus in these volatile times. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.