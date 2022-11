More than simply the wife of the youngest U.S. Episcopalian Bishop in history to that time, and known as “The Flying Bishop,” Shirley Gordon was a social fulcrum for many rural Alaskans appearing in Fairbanks. Now in her 90s, Shirley reflects on arriving in the territory during wartime, her early years in Point Hope, and participating in the life of Fairbanks for almost three decades. Tune in Tuesday at 7 to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.