Northern Soundings Looks at Leading Libraries During Tough Times, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

To observe the UAF Rasmuson Library’s 50th anniversary, Northern Soundings Host Robert Hannon will air an archive discussion with former director Paul McCarthy, who shares some of his insights into building and preserving libraries in good times and bad. Also, the current director Karen Jensen discusses COVID-19’s impact on Rasmuson and positioning the library for the future. Listen Tuesday at 7 on KUAC 89.9 FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.