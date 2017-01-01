Northern Soundings Examines the Value of Libraries in the North, Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. on KUAC FM

The value of libraries in the north is the topic for Tuesday’s Northern Soundings. Former Fairbanks North Star Borough Library Director Patsy Gavin talks about transitioning the Fairbanks library from a log cabin to a then state-of-the-art building; and UAF Librarian Emeritus William Schneider discusses the value of oral archives in preserving our past. Listen to this thoughtful conversation with host Robert Hannon Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.