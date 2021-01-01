Northern Soundings is Back Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

For UAF Summer Sessions Director Michelle Bartlett her father’s escape from Nazi Germany shaped a lifelong belief in the power of education to make a difference. And refugees escaping brutal regimes is also the subject of a documentary recommended by Len Kamerling. Kamerling serves as co-editor of the Journal of Anthropological Films. Northern Soundings Host Robert Hannon interviews Michelle and Len in the autumn return of Northern Soundings. Listen Tuesday at 7 p.m. to KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.