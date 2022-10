Unlike many Alaska authors, Gerri Brightwell is less concerned with the state’s natural wonders and more focused on the dynamic interior landscape of her characters. On the next Northern Soundings, the UAF Creative Writing professor discusses her novel out this month, that sees a father trying to keep his family together against a backdrop of climate change and harsh immigration policies. Tune in Tuesday at 7 to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.