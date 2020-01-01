Northern Soundings Focuses on Diabetes and Earth Day, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

While the state and nation’s attention remains focused on coping with COVID-19, another disease was already drawing increasing concern among healthcare providers. In tandem with the national broadcast of the PBS program “Blood Sugar Rising,” Northern Soundings hears from a local physician about diabetes in our community. Endocrinologist Dr. Muhammad Ahmed says unhealthy diet and lack of exercise have swelled the numbers of people coping with the disease. Also on the program, we all like anniversaries. April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Host Robert Hannon talks with Rich Seifert and Dave Norton, two organizers of the local virtual events celebrating the occasion. Listen to Northern Soundings Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.