Northern Soundings Focuses on Brotherhood Project, Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Host Robert Hannon interviews Keith Champagne, UAF vice chancellor for student affairs, about the new Nanook Brotherhood Project, which includes the establishment of a local chapter of the national Student African American Brotherhood organization. The Nanook Brotherhood Project aims to improve the educational outcomes for men of color at UAF. Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.