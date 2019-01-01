Northern Soundings Features the Folk School, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

The folk school movement began in Europe in the early 19th century, but it took almost 100 years for it to take root in the U.S. On the next Northern Soundings, Host Robert Hannon talks with John Manthei, one of the founders of the Fairbanks Folk School, and discovers the programs teach more than hands-on skills; they help form community. Also, reviewer Frank Soos discusses a book that may shift your notions about schools of fish. Listen Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.