Northern Soundings Features Innovative Veterans Project, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

If you are a service member or veteran whose vehicle has broken down on the Parks highway, there is a good chance you’ll get more than a tow. On the next Northern Soundings we hear from A.P. McDonald, owner of Parks Highway Service and Towing. He is a former Marine who is part of a group that uses books like Homer’s Odyssey to help vets process their experiences. And Frank Soos is in with a review. Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.