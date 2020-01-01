Northern Soundings Explores the Heart, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

There are many responses to a heart attack, but building a rock garden isn’t one that normally comes to mind. When Jungian psychologist Stephen Parker suffered a major heart attack he listened to his intuition and imagination as well as his body. He talks about healing and keeping our heads in rocky political times on the Jan. 14 edition of Northern Soundings with host Robert Hannon. Also, changing your diet is one scenario many heart attack patients take up, but University of Alaska Fairbanks biologist Dr. Mary Beth Leigh talks about coaxing microbes to digest dangerous chemicals. And author Frank Soos reviews Janet Malcolm’s latest collection of essays. Listen to Northern Soundings Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.