Northern Soundings Explores the Archaeology of Skiing, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Tuesday’s Northern Soundings touches on the archeology of skiing with Monty Rogers. People have been moving around on the snow with skis since before major civilizations arose. An archeologist discusses the evidence. Also, painter and art historian Kes Woodward discusses Sydney Laurence and the many fakes or mistaken works attributed to him. Frank Soos reviews two recent works by Nobel Prize-winning author Olga Tokarczuk, and Chris Lott is in with Katexic. Clippings. Join Host Robert Hannon Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.