Northern Soundings Explores Humanity’s Past Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Join Northern Soundings host Robert Hannon for a look at humanity's past. Evolutionary geneticist Eske Willerslev talks about sifting out ancient plant and animal DNA from a sugar cube-sized sample of soil. Literary reviewer Frank Soos looks at two recent books that explore the mysteries lurking under our feet. And Chris Lott on Katexic Clippings says don't be fooled by false cognates. All this Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.