Northern Soundings Examines “Through Our Eyes” Photo Project, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Join host Robert Hannon as he interviews Sarah Manriquez about her participation in a national program that distributes disposable cameras to the homeless. The resulting images are currently on display in the Fairbanks Arts Association gallery. Sarah discusses the “Through Our Eyes” project and the intersection of art and social justice. Then Stone Soup Cafe Executive Director Hannah Hill explains the connection between hunger and human dignity. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.