Northern Soundings Examines Sleep & Physics at 40 Below, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

By some estimates, almost a third of the U.S population suffers from insomnia. Join Northern Soundings host Robert Hannon as he talks with Dr. Clay Triplehorn, a family medicine physician who specializes in sleep issues. He discusses the health ramifications of lack of sleep and new insights into correcting the issues safely. Then we take a look at physics at -40. Science writer Ned Rozell talks about the science behind a recent article of his which is read by UAF Theatre majors Jared Olin and Mary Conlin. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.