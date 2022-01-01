Northern Soundings Examines Political Landscape, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Back in the late 1970s Fairbanks’ political landscape was far different. For one thing the state still had a personal income tax, and Fairbanks voted for six “at large” candidates to represent the borough and Fort Greely. On the next Northern Soundings, Robert Hannon talks with Sally Smith, who, back then, served Fairbanks in the House three times and regretfully voted to end income tax in Alaska. Also, we hear from Janna Miller, co-president of Tanana Valley League of Women Voters, about the ranked choice straw poll at the State Fair and upcoming elections. Listen Tuesday evening at 7 on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream stream online.