On the next Northern Soundings, we take a look at civility in the public square. Host Robert Hannon talks with two engaged Fairbanks residents who come to issues from different perspectives but agree on listening and discussing them respectfully. Jimmy Fox serves on the FNSB’s Sustainability Commission. Mike Prax is a former Borough Assembly member and remains civically engaged. Tune in Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.