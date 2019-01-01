Northern Soundings Ends 2019 With a Tribute to Richard K. Nelson, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Join Host Robert Hannon in the last Northern Soundings of 2019 as he salutes Richard K. Nelson. In the 1980s, KUAC adapted Nelson’s Make Prayers to the Raven for television broadcast. That was only the beginning of a long and engaging career in broadcasting for Nelson. Nelson passed away earlier this year and Northern Soundings will rebroadcast a program that former KUAC television and radio host Susan McInnis had with Nelson for her show Conversations. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.