Northern Soundings Closes Out the Spring with Brian Rogers, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

The University of Alaska faces years of state funding reductions and is reeling from the social and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the next Northern Soundings we hear an encore discussion by former UAF Chancellor Brian Rogers who enjoys a rich and multifaceted history with the university and the statewide system. This will be the last Northern Soundings until the fall but we’ll carry some interesting Alaska Voices and Conversations programming instead on Tuesdays when the FNSB School Board doesn’t meet. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.