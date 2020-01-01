Northern Soundings Brings You A Zen Master, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

The pandemic is taking a toll on American health, even for those free of the virus. Worry and uncertainty undoubtedly have increased and many look to practices like yoga or meditation to healthfully manage anxiety. On the next Northern Soundings, Robert Hannon talks to a Zen Master who frequently leads workshops and retreats in Fairbanks. Jeff Kitzes (aka Bon Soeng), who is also a psychotherapist, talks about his pathway into the heart of his practice. Also, there are many Americans pining for baseball and spring training. Reviewer and author Frank Soos is in with a list of titles to help satisfy the armchair slugger. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.