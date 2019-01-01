Northern Soundings Brings Dynamo Peggy Ferguson to KUAC FM Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Peggy MacDonald Ferguson is something of a force of nature in Fairbanks. She is executive director of Fairbanks Drama Association and a tireless champion of theatre and the arts and their power to enrich Alaska communities. Join Host Robert Hannon as he interviews Peggy about her lauded history of teaching, performing and directing in Alaska. Then we’ll hear Chris Lott examine common theatrical terms that have broken the fourth wall and entered our common speech. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.