Northern Soundings Visits Terrence and Dermot Cole, Tuesday at 10 a.m. on KUAC FM

Northern Soundings host Robert Hannon takes us for a visit with Dermot and Terrence Cole. The twin brothers have played indelible roles in Fairbanks and Alaska life since their arrival in the state in the early 1970s. Now with Terrence’s retirement at UAF and Dermot’s new life as a blogger, they reflect on their background and professions in the first of a two-part conversation. Also on Tuesday, art historian and artist Margo Klass will discuss her work and the opening of the Northwood Book Arts Guild Studio. Join us Tuesday at 10 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.