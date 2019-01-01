Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

A son of immigrants and forced into a U.S. World War II concentration camp as a child, Norman Mineta became the first Asian American mayor of a major city (San Jose, California); leading to a distinguished 20-year career in Congress; the first Asian American Cabinet member, serving two U.S. Presidents, a Democrat and Republican. Tune in tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.