Norman Lear: American Masters, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

With unprecedented access to Lear, his work and his massive personal archives, American Masters — Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You combines stories from his turbulent childhood and early career with his groundbreaking TV success and social activism. The documentary also features colorful stories from Lear’s family, friends and collaborators. Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.