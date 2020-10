This Sunday’s opera is Bellini’s Norma. Set in Gaul under the Roman occupation, Norma is centered on the triangular love affair between Pollione, the Roman proconsul of Gaul, Norma, his former companion, and the young Adalgisa. The background is the uprising of the Gallic people against the Roman occupiers. The opera is from the European Broadcasting Union: Hamburg State Opera. Tune in Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.