No Passport Required: Miami, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

The history of Haitian immigration to Miami is deep and layered. Food serves as a way for the community to celebrate together and helps educate the region about its culture. From the tropical, tangy soursop ice cream and the spicy, nutty mamba spread to soupe joumou and deep-fried pate korde, Marcus eats his way through Haiti’s culinary classics while embracing the detailed history — and music and art — of Haitians in the city of Miami. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.