Next at the Kennedy Center: A Joni Mitchell Songbook, Tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

The indomitable influence of Joni Mitchell is celebrated with an all-star lineup at the Kennedy Center, led by multi-Grammy Award winner Vince Mendoza and accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra. This one-of-a-kind concert includes performances by Renée Fleming, Lalah Hathaway, Jimmie Herrod, Raul Midón, and Aoife O’Donovan. Tonight at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.