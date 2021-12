We’ll be rocking the airwaves on New Year’s Eve for our 2nd annual Community Tune-In. Thanks to everyone who submitted song requests and dedications. Host Mark Rippy will orchestrate and organize the content to present a true neighborhood (pandemic style) New Year’s Eve gathering. So settle back and listen Friday, but make sure to have your dancing shoes on. Enjoy Friday at 7 on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.