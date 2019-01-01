New Voice for Kids Club Birthdays!

Logan Imus, 9, is the new voice behind KUAC Kids Club. Logan took over announcing the Kids Club members’ birthdays beginning October 2019. Passing the baton was 11-year-old Tryton Holloway, who has been voicing the birthday announcements for the past year.

Logan, the son of Jennifer Imus, is a fourth grader at Chinook Charter School and enjoys hockey, baseball and Minecraft.

Tryton’s parting advice for Logan was to stand up instead of sitting down while in the recording studio (to make his voice sound stronger). Tryton said, “You get to talk into a microphone and hear yourself on TV.” Also, he said, whenever he did a good job working with FM host Lori Neufeld, she rewarded him with fresh fruit. “Coming to KUAC is fun,”