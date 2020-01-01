New KUAC FM Announcer is Longtime KUAC Devotee

Nathan Baring grew up in Fairbanks listening to KUAC FM. “It’s been in our family my entire life,” he said.

While in high school he volunteered during the KUAC fundraisers, then transitioned to hosting “World Café.” Now he is an on-call announcer primarily working the Saturday noon to 4 p.m. shift.

A biology and political science major at Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota, Nathan said his job at KUAC FM makes him feel like he is giving back to his hometown. “I feel closer to the community when I’m reading the weather forecast or wildfire announcements or PSAs,” he said. “It’s helping bring people together.”

The work can be intimidating because thousands of people are listening. “There’s some pressure,” he said. “But I’m getting used to it.”

When not studying or working at KUAC, Nathan enjoys camping, outdoor activities, reading and writing. In “normal” times he tremendously enjoys participating in community events.