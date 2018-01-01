Nature: Pets: Wild at Heart: Secretive Creature, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

In a program packed with incredible filming techniques, from Schlieren photography that makes smells visible, to moving X-rays, ultra slow-motion, and ultraviolet vision as well as HD horsecams and doggycams, discover how our pets experience the world through their astonishing senses and hidden channels of communication. Includes the sensory secrets of budgies, horses, guinea pigs and goldfish as well as the remarkable abilities of hamsters, cats and dogs. Tune in Wednesday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.