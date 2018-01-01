Nature: Pets: Wild at Heart: Playful Creatures, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Nature: Pets: Wild at Heart: Playful CreaturesIn this astonishing program filled with innovative photography and scientific revelation, we investigate how our favorite pets get in touch with their wild side through play. From talkative budgies, marathon-running hamsters, wall-climbing cats and diving dogs, as well as an island where rabbits rule and a city where dogs live a secret double life – discover how our pets’ playful games are just a whisker away from the wild. Tune in Wednesday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.