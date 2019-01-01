Nature: Okavango: River of Dreams: Inferno, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Discover the landscape and wildlife of the Lower Okavango River, where the land is baked dry by the scorching sun of the Kalahari Desert and animals must adapt to the extreme environment. Large herds of zebra and wildebeest migrate to the dry plains in search of the precious salt that these animals need. A leopardess brings up her cubs and survives the rapid seasonal changes by constantly moving. Tune in Wednesday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.