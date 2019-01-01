Nature: Living Volcanoes, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Volcanoes are the portal to the earth’s fiery magma heart; one might imagine that life above ground would avoid living nearby. But a surprising number of animals survive and thrive alongside them. Right now, in any 24-hour period, some 30 volcanoes are erupting on our planet. This film will uncover the varied activity – both human and natural – that occurs on the slopes of active volcanoes. Tune in Wednesday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.