Nature: Giraffes: Africa’s Gentle Giants, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

What does it take to relocate a herd of wild giraffes in Africa? One man, his family, and a band of enthusiastic helpers are about to find out. Their journey will take them across the wild heart of Uganda, crossing the mighty Nile River. The size of this operation cannot be underestimated, particularly when your cargo is so precious. That’s because these are no ordinary giraffes, they are in fact the world’s rarest. Any mistake could be costly, not only for the giraffes being moved but also for an entire species. Tune in Wednesday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.