Nature: Big Birds Can’t Fly, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

When most people think of birds, what common attributes typically come to mind? Many will cite a bird's ability to fly, sing and use its feathered wings to take flight. So it may seem a bit strange that included in the more than 10,000 species of birds in the world today is a group that literally cannot fly or sing, and whose wings are more fluff than feather. These are the ratites: the ostrich, emu, rhea, kiwi and cassowary.