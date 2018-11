The squirrel family – from tiny chipmunks to big prairie dogs – is one of the most widespread on Earth. There are almost 300 species of squirrels that can glide through the air, outwit rattlesnakes, and survive the coldest temperatures of any mammal. Discover the secrets to their success. Tune in Wednesday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.