Native America: From Caves to Cosmos, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

From Caves to Cosmos focuses on the deep roots of Native America: Who are America’s First Peoples and how did they create their unique world? Answers emerge from Hopi Elders on pilgrimage at sacred Chaco Canyon in the New Mexico desert, scientists examining ancient cave painting in the Amazon jungle, Chumash boat builders exploring their tribe’s ancient migration legacy off California’s coast, and an archaeologist digging deep below a towering pyramid near Mexico City. Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.