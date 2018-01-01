Native America: Cities of the Sky & New World Rising, Tuesday Starting at 8:00 p.m. on KUAC TV

Discover the cosmological secrets behind America’s ancient cities. Scientists explore some of the world’s largest pyramids and 3D-scan a lost city of monumental mounds on the Mississippi River; native elders reveal ancient powers of the sky. Then, discover how resistance, survival and revival are revealed through an empire of horse-mounted Comanche warriors, secret messages encoded in Aztec manuscript and a grass bridge in the Andes that spans mountains and centuries of time. Tuesday at 8:00 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.