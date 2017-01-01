KUAC Supporters Win Big at National Philanthropy Day in Alaska

Design Alaska, Pete Pinney and Jack and Carol Wilbur were honored Nov. 17 at a National Philanthropy Day in Alaska event in Anchorage.

All the honorees have shown incredible support for KUAC FM & TV throughout the years, with generous donations of time and money.

Design Alaska was named the “Outstanding Small Business in Philanthropy” for demonstrating leadership through monetary contributions, civic responsibility and by encouraging volunteerism. “They are seen as leaders and models of how to best contribute to the ultimate success of our close-knit community through meaningful contributions of time and financial support,” said Marisa Sharrah, president and CEO of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce in her nomination.

Jack and Carol Wilbur were awarded as “Outstanding Philanthropists” for demonstrating exceptional civic responsibility by providing ongoing, major financial support as well as strong leadership to community-wide major fundraising projects. A nomination from Theresa Reed of Opera Fairbanks stated, “Their generous hearts beat for the people of this community.” The Wilburs have served as board members, chairs, directors, spokespeople, advocates, campaign chairs and champions, raffle ticket sellers, den leaders, bell ringers and more.

Pete Pinney was chosen as the “Outstanding Volunteer” for demonstrating dedication, exceptional service and leadership as a volunteer in philanthropic activities. The nominations called him a super volunteer, thoughtful, generous and inspirational. “Pete brings his entire self to the diverse causes that he is committed to and compassionate about,” said Josh Hemsath, regional philanthropic officer for the Pride Foundation.