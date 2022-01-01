Nancy Tarnai Says Farewell as KUAC Communications Manager

I jumped into my role at KUAC in the middle of the 2016 Fall Fundraiser and what a wild ride it has been. It is time for me to move on but I wanted to express my appreciation.

Working with the KUAC staff and community members has been a highlight of my long career and I will always remember the camaraderie exhibited at our events.

The challenges we’ve worked through over the past couple of years have taught us so much about flexibility, adaptation and resilience. I will continue to be a fan of KUAC and will hold in my heart the kindness and care that supporters have shown us.

What a fun job this has been. In addition to my stellar KUAC colleagues, I got to work with Martha Barnette of “A Way With Words,” Shankar Vedantam of “Hidden Brain” and Francis Lam of “Splendid Table.” Some of my favorite memories are of the times I played a small role in assisting Lori Neufeld with Alaska Live, experiencing the power of live performances firsthand. Another is recalling the joy audiences showed when we held premieres for Masterpiece films. And finally, working with the amazing KUAC volunteers who give their time and energy to public broadcasting has been incredibly uplifting.

Thanks for the memories!