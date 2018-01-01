My Life As A Wild Turkey, Thanksgiving Day at 6:30 p.m. on KUAC FM

World-renowned naturalist Joe Hutto, subject of the Emmy winning BBC documentary “My Life As a Turkey”, discusses how he became a wild turkey mother in the hammocks of Florida. Then, pilot Eric Walden gives a play-by-play of the ninja-like moves of the wild turkey—mid-air. And, the once-scorned bronze-feathered turkey is making a comeback, with the help of organic, free-range farmers like Paul Kelly. Jay Sullivan sends his students off to Thanksgiving break with a poem about a young engineer’s ingenuity and, of course, a turkey. Thursday at 6:30 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.