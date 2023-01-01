My Grandparents’ War: Kit Harrington, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Actor Kit Harington, who has played soldiers, spies, and – in “Game of Thrones” – warriors, discovers that his grandparents played comparable roles in their real lives during WWII. Speaking with family members and historians, he gains a new appreciation of the courage and sacrifice all four grandparents shared as they fought for their country and for a cause. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.