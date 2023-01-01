My Grandparents’ War: Keira Knightley, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Actress Keira Knightley (“Pride and Prejudice,” “Atonement”) has starred in several films set during World War II, yet admits she never knew much about her grandparents’ actual wartime experiences. Now, through conversations with family members and historians, she learns of the triumphs and tragedies her grandparents faced during some of the biggest conflicts of the century. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.