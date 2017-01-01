Music of the Golden Ages presents Handel’s Messiah in its entirety, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Hosted by Bob Fischer. George Frideric Handel’s Concerto in G minor for organ and orchestra, Op.4 no. 1

Handel composed Messiah during the summer of 1741 and the first performances were in Dublin on April 13 and June 3, 1742. He wrote the work for modest choral and orchestral forces and that tradition will be followed in this evening’s performance. The chorus consists of just 16 voices, 4 on each part. The orchestra is also small, consisting of 2 trumpets, timpani, harpsichord, positive organ and strings. Handel arranged more than a dozen versions of Messiah during his lifetime; the performance we will hear this evening will be the original Dublin edition of 1742. Tonight at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.