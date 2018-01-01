Music & Might: An International Military Spectacular: Above and Beyond the Call of Duty, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Music & Might: Above and Beyond the Call of Duty is a new one-hour special celebrating our nation’s military and our greatest heroes, Americans who went Above and Beyond the Call of Duty, recipients of the Medal of Honor. Featuring over 1,000 performers from 7 nations in a display of inspirational patriotic music, majestic massed pipes and drums, show stopping drill team maneuvers, and exquisite Highland dancers. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.