Museum Access: The Shedd Aquarium / Beluga Whales Session, Hospital, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Explore the John G. Shedd Aquarium, home to over 32,000 aquatic animals. Watch the beluga whales in one of their private training sessions. Take a peek into the bustling food preparation kitchen and visit the in-house veterinary hospital, then learn how one lucky lizard go an unusual gift, thanks to the creative staff and the 3-D printer located in the one of a kind Teen Learning Center.